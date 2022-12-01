ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Monsees
4d ago

i have met mant people whostill drive 2000 through 2006 model v8 powered Chevrolet gas engine trucke with more than 450,000 miles on original engines.

Kevin Fenech
4d ago

if well maintained and taken care of many vehicles are capable of going beyond 200,000 miles.

Ray Martinez
4d ago

I'm driving a 2003 Tacoma and its at 321,000 miles and still going strong in fact I get a lot of offers from dealers and people at gas stations n other public places. I tell them no no no. this is not 1st vehicle I've had that went over 300, ooo in fact it the 3rd n 2 others at 250,000 so I guess yes it depends on how you care for your babies.💝😄

Related
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the cars that hold their value the most

Buying a new car? You may be considering a vehicle that gets excellent fuel economy. But fuel costs are not the biggest expense a car owner faces. The biggest cost is depreciation as the vehicle loses its value. In fact, it’s been said a new car loses several thousand dollars in value when the new owner drives it off the lot.
GOBankingRates

2023 Car Models To Buy for Under $50,000

This summer, the average price of a new car reached a record-high $48,043, with the mean MSRP breaching $48,000 for the first time in history. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?

Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
101.5 The BUZZ

What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?

So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car?  But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business.  But when I started seeing in the news that […]
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
