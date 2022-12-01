i have met mant people whostill drive 2000 through 2006 model v8 powered Chevrolet gas engine trucke with more than 450,000 miles on original engines.
if well maintained and taken care of many vehicles are capable of going beyond 200,000 miles.
I'm driving a 2003 Tacoma and its at 321,000 miles and still going strong in fact I get a lot of offers from dealers and people at gas stations n other public places. I tell them no no no. this is not 1st vehicle I've had that went over 300, ooo in fact it the 3rd n 2 others at 250,000 so I guess yes it depends on how you care for your babies.💝😄
