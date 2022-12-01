ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPFO

Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WPFO

New Hampshire man charged with murder

JACKSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A New Hampshire man is behind bars after police charged him with murder. On Wednesday, police say they found 23-year-old Esmae Doucette shot at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire. 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is...
WPFO

New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook

PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
WPFO

Mental health is worsening among Maine middle-school students

PISCATAQUIS, Maine (BDN) -- More than a third of middle-schoolers in Piscataquis and Somerset counties reported feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2021, exceeding the state average, according to data released last week. In both counties, 34.7 percent of middle-schoolers answered “yes” to the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey question...
WPFO

Fire at Gorham pot operation Saturday signifies a pattern, says Fire Marshal

GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WPFO

Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
WPFO

Seashore Trolley Museum offering trolley rides for Christmas Prelude

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) – The holiday season is in full swing across Maine, including in Kennebunkport. The Seashore Trolley Museum offered Christmas Prelude trolley rides over the weekend. The museum's executive director says this is the 41st year they've been open for the Christmas Prelude. There were also crafts, hot...
WPFO

Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
WPFO

Annual boat parade held in Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) – The show eventually went on in the Midcoast, after bad weather Saturday postponed the boat parade and fireworks in Boothbay Harbor. Viewer Mike Leonard shared pictures of the event. He says there was thankfully no wind Sunday night, making for good conditions to watch the...
WPFO

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

Associated Press -- When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
WPFO

Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week

PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WPFO

Maine's record deer hunting season could be keeping drivers safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says that this deer hunting season has set a record, with over 42,000 deer harvested. The previous record of 41,735 harvests was set in 1959, standing for 63 years. In early November, CBS13 reported that deer vs. car collisions were on the rise...
WPFO

Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter

WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WPFO

Gas prices drop slightly in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The pain at the pump is easing slightly, as prices dropped $0.12 in the past week in Maine. GasBuddy is reporting Maine's average as $3.70 a gallon. That's more than $0.21 lower than a month ago, but still $0.27 higher than a year ago. Experts say...
WPFO

Mainers will get a rare chance to see Mars vanish from the sky

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) — This doesn’t happen often. In fact, this uncommon celestial event hasn’t been seen in the night sky over the Pine Tree State for more than a decade. So, you don’t want to miss it. On Wednesday night, a brilliant, almost full moon...
WPFO

Even after World Cup loss, Mainers still enjoyed the ride

PORTLAND (WGME) - The U.S. may have lost in their knockout stage matchup with the Netherlands Saturday, but Americans still enjoyed the ride cheering them on!. Ri Ra's in Portland was packed at the start of the game at 10 a.m. with eyes glued to the TV and hands tight around their beer glasses.

