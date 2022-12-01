Read full article on original website
Ithaca Common Council to vote on permanent police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca may soon have a permanent police chief. John Joly has reportedly been selected by Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to serve as police chief, a position he’s held on an interim basis since April 2021. Joly was one of three finalists for the job.
Cornell students win award for hot air balloon hotel idea
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A group of Cornell grad students hope to bring their award-winning business plan to life. Four students recently won the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge in Dubai. The Cornell Chronicle reports their plan is to create a hotel room within a hot air balloon. It would use solar panels and be carbon neutral.
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
Health officials in Ithaca seek info about dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for information about a dog to rule out a rabies infection in Ithaca. Officials say a brown, brindle pit bull or pit mix bit someone in Stewart Park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The dog is possibly named Chico and was being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long salt and pepper hair. If the dog can be observed to be healthy by the health officials, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
