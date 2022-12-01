Read full article on original website
Related
Akon Defends Kanye West After Hitler Comments
Akon is still backing Kanye West, even after the guy proclaimed his love for Hitler and Nazis -- going so far as to say, he isn't offended ... 'cause the remarks aren't aimed at him. The singer sat for an interview with Sky News this week ... during which he...
Nike Cuts Ties With Controversial Nets Guard Kyrie Irving
The company confirmed that the NBA star "is no longer a Nike athlete."
Bella Thorne Supports Elon Musk Banning Kanye West on Twitter
Bella Thorne is not only friends with Elon Musk, she's also a big fan of his decision to temporarily kick Kanye West off the platform for spreading antisemitic hate. We caught up with Bella in Miami, where she's hitting Art Basel, and asked about her relationship with the Chief Twit, and her thoughts about him shutting down Ye. Although Elon's said he wants Twitter to be HQ for free speech ... she's certain Ye's Thursday ranting is NOT that.
Elon Musk Tells Groveling Paps He's Not Doing Autographs Anymore
Elon Musk is above doing autographs at this point in his life -- something the paparazzi learned the hard (and cold) way while trying to catch the dude out in the wild. The Twitter chief landed at Dulles International Airport Saturday night -- just outside of D.C. proper -- and while he was getting into a waiting Tesla with a security detail in tow ... he was greeted by a swarm of photographers outside who apparently wanted his John Hancock.
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
Kanye West Reportedly Boots Milo Yiannopoulos from Campaign Team
Kanye West has reportedly shed at least one alt-right figure from his inner circle -- but it's not necessarily the guy you might want to see go first from the outside looking in. Per Daily Beast journo Will Sommer, Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from Ye's campaign team -- this...
Ye24 Merch for Kanye West's Potential Presidential Run Floods Sites
Kanye West has unveiled his bigoted views to the world, yet there's still a market for Ye24 merch as he noodles on another run for president. A quick search on eBay and Amazon reveals dozens of listings, with everything from shirts and hoodies to hats and flip-flops ... all with either Kanye's imagery or his Ye24 slogan. It's unclear exactly who's selling the stuff ... whether it's Kanye or 3rd parties. Pricing ranges from $20-30 for hats, up to $50 for hoodies and flip-flops, plus shipping.
Elon Musk Promises New Batch of #TwitterFiles on Hunter Biden Laptop
Elon Musk is doing a new file dump that he says reflects Twitter's alleged efforts to suppress stories about Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020 ... causing a lot of outrage in right wing circles. The Twit in Chief is set to follow up with another day of #TwitterFiles Saturday, which...
