Kobe Bryant’s sneaker “free agency” period that fell in between his time with adidas and Nike was one to remember. An onslaught of Player Exclusives appeared on the Black Mamba’s feet, spanning several brands such as Nike, Reebok, and Jordan. While we may remember the Air Jordans and even some of Allen Iverson’s signature shoes, there were plenty of understated issues like this classic Air Flight Huarache.

2 DAYS AGO