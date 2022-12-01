ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
WRAL

Caught on cam: Mother fights off raccoon attacking daughter

ASHFORD, CONN. — A mother and daughter are recovering after a frightening attack by a raccoon. Home surveillance video shows the creature aggressively latching onto the girl's leg outside her Connecticut home. the animal viscously attacked the 5-year-old girl on Friday unprovoked. "I was going out to get on...
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WRAL

Mt. Olive Pickle Co. employee "severely injured" after getting stuck in machine

The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials say the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder machine for about 40 minutes. The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy