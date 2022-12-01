Read full article on original website
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Family speaks out after North Carolina Home Depot worker dies from injuries in shoplifting, police say; officers still seek suspect
Earlier this week, Yovone said she shared a final moment with her husband, Gary Rasor, to say goodbye.
NC crash victims, survivors honored at Raleigh Capitol ‘Tree of Life’ lighting
1,794 people died in traffic crashes on North Carolina roads in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Each bulb on the "Tree of Life" outside Raleigh's Capitol represents those lives lost.
WRAL
Caught on cam: Mother fights off raccoon attacking daughter
ASHFORD, CONN. — A mother and daughter are recovering after a frightening attack by a raccoon. Home surveillance video shows the creature aggressively latching onto the girl's leg outside her Connecticut home. the animal viscously attacked the 5-year-old girl on Friday unprovoked. "I was going out to get on...
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Driver accused in deadly wrong-way crash in Alamance County released from hospital, booked into jail, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 has been released from the hospital. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, of Florida, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-40 in Alamance County when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham. […]
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WRAL
Tyler Mason had all 5 touchdowns for Mount Airy against Draughn: HSOT Postgame
Scoreboard Radio's David Jones and Jeff Link join the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to discuss the big performance by Mount Airy's Tyler Mason. He scored five touchdowns as the Granite Bears beat Draughn.
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside North Carolina Food Lion, police say
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
WRAL
Mt. Olive Pickle Co. employee "severely injured" after getting stuck in machine
The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials say the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder machine for about 40 minutes. The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a...
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
