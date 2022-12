ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After failing to beat Tulane for the second time this season, UCF learned on Sunday who they will play in their bowl game. The Knights (9-4) will face Duke (8-4) after accepting an invitation to the 2022 Military Bowl which will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

1 DAY AGO