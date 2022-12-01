WRH graduates pay it forward, donate Thanksgiving turkeys for every staff member

Oftentimes the business of teaching and learning can be a thankless task, overlooked by many, but needed by all. This Thanksgiving, the Wallace-Rose Hill High School Bulldog family has not only been told “Thank You,” but they’ve been shown that teachers and staff are highly regarded as well. “We not only appreciate our Bulldog faculty and staff, but applaud and must begin to celebrate their hard work and dedication to our valued children,” said Timothy T. Turner, co-owner/operator of D. Turner & Sons Trucking, LLC with son Timothy T.A. Turner.

As a show of appreciation to reward their often-overlooked commitment to students, the father & son duo collaborated with Wallace Piggly Wiggly to purchase and distribute a turkey or ham, for each faculty and staff member at Wallace-Rose Hill High School for Thanksgiving. Timothy T.A. Turner affirms, “I’ve personally witnessed and reaped the fruits of the Wallace-Rose Hill staff of teachers, coaches, etc., sacrifice, challenge, and encourage my kids/family, and scores of others, for decades.” While Timothy T. Turner further stated, “It’s time we stop taking teachers for granted and encourage them in that same manner.”

It seems that D. Turner and Sons Trucking, LLC, not only served as philanthropists, but an inspiration as well. Much to their surprise, the ‘Benevolence Bug’ would become contagious. As a result, many of the WRH faculty and staff members that Turner set out to reward would demonstrate their own altruism by respectfully ‘gifting forward’ the blessing to others they felt would be a more deserving Bulldog family.