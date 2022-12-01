ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to use caution with holiday credit card offers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be cautious when evaluating credit card offers this holiday season as part of the Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Consumers may experience increased “buy now, pay later” credit card offers during the Christmas shopping season. However, Morrisey...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: West Virginia weighs mine safety

Havaco, WV (AP) – The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder...

