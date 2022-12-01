Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to use caution with holiday credit card offers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be cautious when evaluating credit card offers this holiday season as part of the Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Consumers may experience increased “buy now, pay later” credit card offers during the Christmas shopping season. However, Morrisey...
woay.com
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: West Virginia weighs mine safety
Havaco, WV (AP) – The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 903; No deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 5, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,627 attributed to COVID-19.
Comments / 0