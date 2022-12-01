Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
UPMATTERS
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Co. deputies seize 900+ ecstasy pills during I-41 traffic stop, 3 suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests. In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,...
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested in Green Bay Shooting, One Injured
Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in Green Bay over the weekend. Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a shooting. They arrived to find one individual injured, who was quickly taken to a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Woman Airlifted to a Hospital After Being Hit by a Car
A Sheboygan Falls woman had to be transported by helicopter after she was hit by a vehicle last week. The incident occurred on Thursday (December 1st) at around 5:30 p.m. According to Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department investigators, the woman was trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel, when she was hit by a car pulling out of a parking lot.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
radioplusinfo.com
12-2-22 fdl hit and run suspect appears in court
Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Police respond to early morning crash involving utility pole, driver arrested for OWI
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.
