breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins leads Raleigh to state championship
OXFORD, Miss. — December is here, and that means recruiting is hitting a fever pitch as the first window of the transfer portal opens Monday, December 5 and early signing day follows on December 21. It also means it’s time for high school playoffs and title games. On...
WLBT
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday. After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
STARKVILLE WINS MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE TITLE, DENIES BRANDON OF FIRST STATE TITLE IN SCHOOL HISTORY
Starkville, which barely made the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs as a No. 4 seed, won its eighth straight game to capture the school’s seventh state football championship Saturday night at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Meanwhile, Brandon was denied its first state championship in school history...
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
WLBT
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the end of an era. After three years at the helm of Jackson State University’s football team, Deion Sanders leaves the program after becoming two-time SWAC Champions Saturday night. “I was there for all four games. The atmosphere was amazing. Yesterday, the atmosphere...
Shedeur Sanders Seen Wearing Colorado Hat After SWAC Championship
The quarterback has spent the past two seasons at Jackson State.
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jackson State student offered a spot on JSU football team was shot and killed on campus
Flynn Brown was a standout running back in high school in New Jersey, and unfortunately the 22-year old was shot and killed on Friday on the JSU campus. Police identified Randall Smith, 20 as a suspect in the shooting. Smith was arrested. JSU officials announced the death as well releasing...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
Late Kick: Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State was to be expected
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on Deion Sanders' decision to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
WLBT
Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
