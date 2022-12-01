ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins leads Raleigh to state championship

OXFORD, Miss. — December is here, and that means recruiting is hitting a fever pitch as the first window of the transfer portal opens Monday, December 5 and early signing day follows on December 21. It also means it’s time for high school playoffs and title games. On...
WLBT

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
WJTV 12

Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday. After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, […]
WAPT

JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
WLBT

JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the end of an era. After three years at the helm of Jackson State University’s football team, Deion Sanders leaves the program after becoming two-time SWAC Champions Saturday night. “I was there for all four games. The atmosphere was amazing. Yesterday, the atmosphere...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus

A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
WREG

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
WLBT

Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
WJTV 12

Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy