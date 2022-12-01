Read full article on original website
Utah State stays unbeaten with win over San Francisco
Daniel Akin scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State past San Francisco 82-64 on Sunday night.
Cardinals, Bearcats renew old rivalry at Fenway Park
Cincinnati (9-3, American Athletic), vs Louisville (7-5, ACC), Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN LOCATION: Boston. TOP PLAYERS Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace Jr. was named the conference’s defensive player of the year after making 120 tackles, 19. tackles for a loss and nine sacks.
Cowboys score 33 in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team during a 33-point fourth quarter for Dallas, propelling the Cowboys to a 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker’s scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns. The highest-scoring quarter for the Cowboys (9-3) since at least 1991 was just the third time in NFL history a team scored as many as 33 points in the fourth. Matt Ryan threw his second and third interceptions and lost a fumble during the nightmare finish for the Colts (4-8-1), who fell to 1-3 under interim coach Jeff Saturday and lost for the sixth time in seven games overall.
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
Anthony Davis also had 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in L.A.'s win in Washington on Sunday night, yielding high praise from the Lakers and fans alike.
Scott Leber and Regan Holgate provide postgame reaction following the Packers-Bears game
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had their moments Sunday at Soldier Field, but in the end all they had to show for it was an eighth straight loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won 28-19. Justin Fields had some highs and lows. The highs came early including a 55-yard touchdown […]
