ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The...
KLTV

Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue announced Saturday morning that one of its members has died. The fire rescue’s social media post said, “We have suffered a non line of duty death of one of our members due to a medical emergency.”. Aimee Fricks had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy