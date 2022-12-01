Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
fox8live.com
NOPD says tourist killed in St. Charles Avenue hotel was victim of random violence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The brutal murder of a 73-year-old tourist last week inside his hotel room on St. Charles Avenue is considered by New Orleans police to have been a random act of violence, court documents show. Fox 8 obtained the court documents submitted with the arrest of 29-year-old...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 near Carrollton Avenue exit kills driver, hospitalizes passenger, NOPD says
A car rolled over multiple times on Interstate 10 near the South Carrollton Avenue exit Sunday night, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, New Orleans police said. The wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. in the westbound exit lane of I-10, according to preliminary information from police. The 26-year-old driver...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5). The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard. The identity of the injured...
Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
Louisiana man stages car crash, faces up to five years in prison
A Louisiana man has pled guilty after staging car crashes and filing fraudulent lawsuits.
fox8live.com
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
WDSU
Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend
THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
WDSU
Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured
New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
WWL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
Two men shot to death in Central City
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the central city area that left two men dead.
