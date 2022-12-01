Effective: 2022-12-05 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Lake waters will be choppy today on Lake Tahoe with wave heights up to 3 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be along and west of Highway 89.

