Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Lake waters will be choppy today on Lake Tahoe with wave heights up to 3 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be along and west of Highway 89.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery conditions. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 4000 to 4500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be west of US-395.
