Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery conditions. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 4000 to 4500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be west of US-395.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 15:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Tehama County through 400 PM PST At 259 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dairyville, or 9 miles northeast of Red Bluff, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail and funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Tehama County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
