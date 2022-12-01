Effective: 2022-12-05 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be west of US-395.

8 HOURS AGO