North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Ex-Florida congressman who lobbied on behalf of Venezuela arrested

Former Republican Florida Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. Rivera, who represented a Miami-area district in Congress from 2011 to 2013, had signed a $50 million consulting agreement with a state-owned Venezuelan oil company in the early days of the Trump administration as the socialist country sought to normalize relations between the U.S. and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.  Rivera was arrested at an Atlanta airport and had bailed himself out of jail by Monday afternoon after an appearance in federal court, according to the Associated Press. According to an...
Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove in a Mercedes across the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The leader spoke to officials about the restoration of the strategically important bridge, which was targeted by a truck bomb on October 8. The explosion took place on Putin’s 70th birthday, with the Russian president accusing Ukrainian forces of the strike.Dec. 5, 2022.
Thieves try to steal Banksy mural from scorched wall in Ukrainian town

A group of thieves were thwarted after they attempted to steal a mural by the renowned street artist Banksy on the outskirts of Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said Friday. The image of a woman in a bathrobe and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher, was cut away from the war damaged wall on the side of a scorched building in the Hostomel suburb of the Ukrainiain capital, Kyiv Regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said in a post on his Telegram channel.
Supreme Court debates same-sex couple discrimination case

A Colorado web designer’s case reached the Supreme Court, arguing that she should not be compelled by the state to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. NBC News’ News Kelly O’Donnell has more details about the justices' questions and what they could indicate.Dec. 6, 2022.
Explosions rock 2 military airbases deep inside Russia

Ukraine was behind explosions that rocked two airbases deep inside Russia and killed three military personnel, Moscow said Monday. The blasts at sites hundreds of miles from the border between the two countries were the result of a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's defense ministry said, potentially signaling a new ability for Kyiv to strike far from the front lines of the conflict.
Drone attacks oil tank at airfield inside Russia -governor

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a governor said on Tuesday, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.
The quiet transformation of China’s greatest global weapon

When I first started investigating China’s top spy agency in 2020 for my book, “Spies and Lies: How China’s Greatest Covert Operations Fooled the World,” I thought espionage was its main game. But I soon realized that the Ministry of State Security’s covert influence operations have been at the forefront of its work to shape the world and our understanding of China. The United States must come to grips with China’s global covert power as Xi Jinping doubles down on international aggression, or risk allowing even more Chinese Communist Party interference in civil liberties and the functioning of democracy.
China eases controls but gives no sign when ‘zero Covid’ will end

BEIJING — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a “zero-Covid” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
Belgium begins trial over 2016 Brussels bombings

BRUSSELS — Belgium begins proceedings on Monday in its largest-ever trial to determine whether 10 men played a part in the Islamist suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300. More than six years after the attacks, presiding judge Laurence Massart will confirm...
