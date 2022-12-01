Former Republican Florida Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. Rivera, who represented a Miami-area district in Congress from 2011 to 2013, had signed a $50 million consulting agreement with a state-owned Venezuelan oil company in the early days of the Trump administration as the socialist country sought to normalize relations between the U.S. and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. Rivera was arrested at an Atlanta airport and had bailed himself out of jail by Monday afternoon after an appearance in federal court, according to the Associated Press. According to an...

32 MINUTES AGO