North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
U.S. intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it
Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said Saturday. Russia is using up ammunition “quite quickly,” prompting Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea, Haines told NBC News’ Andrea...
Ex-Florida congressman who lobbied on behalf of Venezuela arrested
Former Republican Florida Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. Rivera, who represented a Miami-area district in Congress from 2011 to 2013, had signed a $50 million consulting agreement with a state-owned Venezuelan oil company in the early days of the Trump administration as the socialist country sought to normalize relations between the U.S. and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. Rivera was arrested at an Atlanta airport and had bailed himself out of jail by Monday afternoon after an appearance in federal court, according to the Associated Press. According to an...
Will Iranian regime disband morality police following protests?
After months of protests in Iran led by women, there are confusing signals over whether the nation’s morality police is being disbanded. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the violent crackdown.Dec. 6, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb
Russian President Vladimir Putin drove in a Mercedes across the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The leader spoke to officials about the restoration of the strategically important bridge, which was targeted by a truck bomb on October 8. The explosion took place on Putin’s 70th birthday, with the Russian president accusing Ukrainian forces of the strike.Dec. 5, 2022.
N. Korea orders new artillery firings over South's drills
North Korea's military says it has ordered frontline units to conduct artillery firings into the sea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat response to South Korean live-fire drills in an inland border region
Teen World Cup fan (and Qatari royal) goes viral in China as ‘dumpling wrapper prince’
HONG KONG — A 16-year-old who is believed to be a member of the Qatari royal family has become a sensation on Chinese social media after his visible disappointment over Qatar’s loss in the opening match of the World Cup, with fans affectionately calling him the “dumpling wrapper prince.”
Thieves try to steal Banksy mural from scorched wall in Ukrainian town
A group of thieves were thwarted after they attempted to steal a mural by the renowned street artist Banksy on the outskirts of Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said Friday. The image of a woman in a bathrobe and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher, was cut away from the war damaged wall on the side of a scorched building in the Hostomel suburb of the Ukrainiain capital, Kyiv Regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said in a post on his Telegram channel.
Supreme Court debates same-sex couple discrimination case
A Colorado web designer’s case reached the Supreme Court, arguing that she should not be compelled by the state to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. NBC News’ News Kelly O’Donnell has more details about the justices' questions and what they could indicate.Dec. 6, 2022.
Biden vowed 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut. But the U.S. has no plans to follow through.
Nearly two months after President Joe Biden vowed "there will be consequences" for Saudi Arabia’s actions to cut oil production, the U.S. is not actively considering any significant retaliatory actions against the kingdom, according to two U.S. officials. U.S. and Saudi relations hit a low point after Saudi Arabia...
Explosions rock 2 military airbases deep inside Russia
Ukraine was behind explosions that rocked two airbases deep inside Russia and killed three military personnel, Moscow said Monday. The blasts at sites hundreds of miles from the border between the two countries were the result of a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's defense ministry said, potentially signaling a new ability for Kyiv to strike far from the front lines of the conflict.
Iran protesters brush off morality police uncertainty and seek to build pressure with strikes
Iranian protesters were seeking to build pressure with three days of nationwide strikes starting Monday, posing more upheaval in the country gripped by unrest even as one senior official suggested that the Islamic Republic's morality police had been abolished. With uncertainty over the status of the feared body whose conduct...
Thousands of dead seals found on Russia's Caspian Sea coast
About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.Dec. 5, 2022.
Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill
Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism...
Drone attacks oil tank at airfield inside Russia -governor
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a governor said on Tuesday, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.
The quiet transformation of China’s greatest global weapon
When I first started investigating China’s top spy agency in 2020 for my book, “Spies and Lies: How China’s Greatest Covert Operations Fooled the World,” I thought espionage was its main game. But I soon realized that the Ministry of State Security’s covert influence operations have been at the forefront of its work to shape the world and our understanding of China. The United States must come to grips with China’s global covert power as Xi Jinping doubles down on international aggression, or risk allowing even more Chinese Communist Party interference in civil liberties and the functioning of democracy.
China eases controls but gives no sign when ‘zero Covid’ will end
BEIJING — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a “zero-Covid” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in Covid benefits, Secret Service says
Hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in U.S. Covid relief benefits, including Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in over a dozen states, according to the Secret Service. The theft of taxpayer funds by the Chengdu-based hacking group known as APT41 is the...
Belgium begins trial over 2016 Brussels bombings
BRUSSELS — Belgium begins proceedings on Monday in its largest-ever trial to determine whether 10 men played a part in the Islamist suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300. More than six years after the attacks, presiding judge Laurence Massart will confirm...
