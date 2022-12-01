ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Crucial Evidence: Idaho Police Refuse to Release 911 Tapes and Public Records In University Students' Murders

By Douglas Montero
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWd7G_0jTr5dXV00
mega

Police trying to hunt down the butcher who slaughtered four University of Idaho students are blocking the public release of the 911 tapes because they say it will “interfere” with the stalled investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For weeks, investigators have remained tight-lipped since coeds Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and friends, Xana Kernodle , 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin , 20, were brutally killed with a Rambo-style knife on November 13th inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators think the victims were killed around 3 AM but authorities were alerted later that morning after surviving housemates Dylan Mortensen , and Bethany Funke woke up and summoned other students to the home before one of them called 911 to report an “unconscious person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ5On_0jTr5dXV00
@kayleegoncalves/instagram

RadarOnline.com filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the 911 tapes, which Moscow Police Chief James Fry said contain conversations between various panic-stricken students and the dispatcher.

“The City’s examination of records requested indicates that the contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory record which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings…” wrote Moscow City Attorney Mia Bautista.

Police have also refused to release the initial bare-bones police report, which gives a general description of what responding officers saw and heard when they arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AebCN_0jTr5dXV00

Mortensen and Funke are not suspects in the case, police say, while one online sleuth on the “University of Idaho Student Murders- Case Discussion” Facebook group page claimed the housemates were alerted to a problem by the incessant ringing of Chapin’s cell phone alarm clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kb91o_0jTr5dXV00
mega

Bumbling police investigators are also now backtracking on a claim that one of the four victims was targeted in the grisly attack that has shaken the roughly 8,000 students who are now arming themselves with guns, knives, and pepper spray.

“Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate,” the Moscow police stated on its webpage.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 mourners gathered on Wednesday night at the university’s Kibbie Dome, where an emotional Stacy Chapin , the mom of victim Ethan, encouraged students to spend time with loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuAGN_0jTr5dXV00
@kayleegoncalves/instagram

“Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it’s something you can’t get back,” the heartbroken mom said choking back tears. “It’s really important.”

Another devastated parent, Steve Goncalves , speaking with the support of his wife Kristi, noted how his daughter Kaylee and her best friend Madison did everything together – even in death.

“They went to high school together. Then they started looking at colleges. They came here together,” Goncalves said. “They eventually get into the same apartment together. And, in the end, they died together. In the same room, in the same bed. … It’s like a book. It’s like some kind of terrible chapter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LF0Lq_0jTr5dXV00
@xanakernodle/instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students

No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
The Independent

Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
TMZ.com

Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders

Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
The Independent

Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence

Two University of Idaho students who survived a quadruple homicide at their Moscow home shared memories of their slain friends in their first public statements since the murders. Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman. She...
OK! Magazine

Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

144K+
Followers
4K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy