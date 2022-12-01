Read full article on original website
Related
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
So Sad: Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute To Rapper– ‘Super Hard Without You Bro’
In the weeks after the senseless killing of Migos member Takeoff the Hip-Hop community is still reeling and the rapper’s loved ones are in deep mourning. Takeoff’s character is one thing that has shined since his murder outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. When HPD’s Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference about the shooting he praised the rapper for being peaceful and nonviolent and urged the media to reflect that in their reporting.
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Wants ‘Friday’ Franchise Back From Warner Bros: ‘They Need To Do The Right Thing’
Ice Cube is seeking to regain ownership of his iconic Friday franchise from Warner Bros. During an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, the West Coast legend aired out the company that currently holds the rights to his classic films. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube...
Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo breaks silence on his sudden death
YRN Lingo, younger brother of late icon Takeoff, 28, has finally broken his silence on the Migos member’s murder. It has been almost a month since Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston after a verbal altercation popped off between Quavo and members of another crew. Two others were shot but their injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Sister Warns Stalker After She Shows Up To His House Bearing Gifts
NBA YoungBoy has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from a woman who stopped by his house unannounced — and his sister is not pleased. The rapper’s younger sister, singer Teelee, recently shared a photo of what appeared to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera. The image showed a woman standing in front of a building, presumably at the entrance, holding a bouquet of flowers and a plastic shopping bag.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops 8-Minute Track, “This Not A Song, This For My Supporters”
In his usual fashion, NBA YoungBoy has markedly delivered consistent new releases to his fans all 2022 long. Rather than take the last month of the year to himself, the 22-year-old came through on Sunday (December 4) with an eight-minute-long gift for his listeners. The rapper unleashed “This Not a...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Claims She Got Paid $1M For 35-Minute Performance
Cardi B has clapped back at a fan who mocked a recent private Art Basel performance by showing proof that she was paid $1 million for the brief appearance. The since-deleted tweet came as a response to Twitter user @antoniiogang, who shared a short clip of Cardi’s performance, which took place at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Friday (December 2), according to USA Today.
Comments / 0