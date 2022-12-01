Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Top 5 trending stories: driving dog, raccoon attack, SNL surprise
From Britney Spears songs hitting Broadway to a Connecticut mom fighting off a rabid raccoon, FOX59's Lindy Thackston and Daniel Miller count down the top five trending stories today. Top 5 trending stories: driving dog, raccoon attack, …. From Britney Spears songs hitting Broadway to a Connecticut mom fighting off...
Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Woman Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene...
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
IMPD helps 10-year-old shooting victim
IMPD is working to turn a tragedy into positivity. The department raised $500 for a mother of four after her 10-year-old was shot.
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
Fox 59
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
readthereporter.com
Cicero parade packs the streets
It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
