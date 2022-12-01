ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
KFDM-TV

Buckner's annual toy run for foster families

BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
KFDM-TV

BBB announces new President/Chief Executive Officer

BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Southeast Texas Board of Directors has named Darren Erwin, as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Current President/CEO, Liz Fredrichs, announced in August that she would be retiring from BBB at the end of 2022. Fredrichs...

