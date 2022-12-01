ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach

Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
247Sports

Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
247Sports

Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game

The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
247Sports

OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
247Sports

One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point

The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
The Spun

NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team

Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
247Sports

Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
247Sports

The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy