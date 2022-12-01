Read full article on original website
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
With Coach Prime off to Colorado, what will former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter do?
There is a void to be filled in HBCU football and the SWAC now that Deion Sanders has left Jackson State for Colorado. And after the news finally became official Saturday, one of the nation’s brightest stars has an even bigger dilemma on his hands. Last December, Travis Hunter...
The benefit for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter to enter the Transfer Portal
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team
Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Former five-star recruit, Oregon LB Justin Flowe enters the transfer portal
In a surprise decision, former five-star recruit and current Oregon LB Justin Flowe has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Flowe, who has battled injuries during his tenure at Oregon, played in 10 games this season with the Ducks, recording 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Flowe...
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
