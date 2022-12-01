Read full article on original website
Man charged with attacking victim during robbery in Nashville
A man faces a felony robbery charge after someone was attacked in Nashville.
Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody
A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.
WKRN
Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station
Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station
Convicted felon charged after shooting, killing leashed dog in Nashville backyard
A convicted felon is facing additional felony charges after police say he shot and killed a dog at a Nashville home.
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
WKRN
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch

The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex.
WSMV
WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger
On November 24, 2022, the individual pictured shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. The subject has a distinct tattoo on her left arm. After the incident, the subject then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. If you have any information regarding this individual, or...
wkdzradio.com
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway and Pembroke Road at around 11 a.m. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies, a woman was traveling north when a car cut her off, and in an effort to avoid the other car, she crashed into the guardrail.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station

Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
