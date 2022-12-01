Read full article on original website
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer
Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Guy Gets Conned on I-94 in Minnesota, DON’T let This Happen to You!
Con artists are getting more creative by the moment. We know of them spamming your email, calling, sending text messages and now right on the side of the road in Minnesota on I-94. Seriously, learn from this guy and don't get conned, here's what user 5iddles recently shared on reddit:
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Rochester Man Accused of Starting Fire in Olmsted County Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face charges for allegedly starting a fire in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said 45-year-old Devon Sackett is expected to face charges for felony property damage and possibly 3rd-degree arson. Sackett is also accused of tearing off a sprinkler head and using it to smash out a half-inch thick plexiglass window in a different part of the jail.
Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash
Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin & Iowa
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Predicted gusty conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the Rochester area. The advisory is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 3 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters are predicting westerly winds blowing between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph in areas of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
Rochester PD Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Ave. Southeast after the 24-year-old woman living at the house reported her catalytic converter stolen off her Toyota Prius. Moilanen said the theft call came in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K
If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
Emergency Response Team Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs and Firearms in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona County Emergency Response Team arrested a Winona man Friday as the result of a search warrant issued as part of a narcotics investigation. The Winona Police Department said in a news release that officers brought 24-year-old Antoine Davis into custody at a residence in...
Mower County Sheriff To Take Leave Amid Health, Conduct Concern
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County has retained legal counsel after being advised of a concern regarding Sheriff Steve Sandvick who announced he was temporarily stepping aside to address health issues. A news release from Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says her office was advised on November 17 of a...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
