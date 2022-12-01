Read full article on original website
Paris Academy Holiday Bazaar Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A steady crowd was on hand all day at the Paris Academy for the Arts Holiday Bazaar Saturday. Dianne Carlisle, above, was one of the many artists and artisans who had their works on display and for sale at the event. Artists’ studios also were open and soups, sandwiches, baked goods and more were for available for dine-in and carry-out. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
240 Children Served By Cops & Kids Shopping Trip
Paris, Tenn.–There were a lot of excited kids on hand for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping Trip Saturday. The event is held each year and is sponsored by the FOP Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17. This year, 240 children were treated during the shopping trip. Each child could...
Judith Lynn Steele
Judith Lynn Steele, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee. She retired from the Henry County Highway Department in Paris. Judith was born Monday, April 9, 1956, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garner Lester Warren and the late Haweda Lucille...
Henrietta Joy Dotson
Henrietta Joy Dotson, 66, of Big Rock, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 29, 1956, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Frances Yarbrough Smith. Henrietta and her family lived in...
LIFELINE To Host “Holiday Hero” Blood Drive
LIFELINE Blood Services will host their Annual “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive at their Jackson Center on December 15, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 183 Sterling Farms DR in Jackson, TN. The LIFELINE Dyersburg Center, located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, will host their “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive on December 17-20. Our Dyersburg Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday- Tuesday. All donors will receive a “Holiday Hero” t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10 inch pizza from Marco’s.
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson, 90, of Como, Tennessee, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, December 19, 1931, in Henry Co., Tennessee, to Claude Maxwell Emerson and Beulah Z Allen Emerson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Murray State To Honor Student Who Integrated College
Murray State University will welcome Ms. Elnora Ford to campus on Friday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Performing Arts Hall, located on the 2nd floor of the Old Fine Arts Building. Ford is the niece and was the longtime caretaker of Ms. Mary Ford Holland, the first Black student at Murray State University.
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Chimes For Charity
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for Chimes for Charity as part of the Pack the Patrol Car event. Toys, canned goods, and new clothing of all sizes can be donated any time at the sheriff’s office in Union City. (Obion County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Back In Service
Hickman, Ky.–After being closed due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the winter schedule with the last run from the Kentucky Landing at 4:15 p.m., CST, and the last run from the Missouri Landing at 4:30 p.m., CST.
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
Henry County Moves Forward With Voting Center Proposal
Paris, Tenn.–After much discussion and preparation over the past couple of years, the Henry County Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday evening to move forward with voting centers for the county. The voting center proposal has evolved through election cycles, a public input meeting and a checklist of items...
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
