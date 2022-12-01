Driver rescued after head-on collision in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Last night, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision that trapped a driver inside their vehicle.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash just after 9:00 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road in Burton that had an occupant stuck inside the vehicle.

Burton fire crews from the Habersham fire station arrived on the scene and found a Chevy Tahoe and a Ford Econoline that both had serious damage and the driver of the Tahoe could not escape the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to use hydraulic tools to take off the door of the vehicle and lift the dashboard off the driver.

All of the vehicle occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were stabilized on the scene by Burton Fire and EMS medics and then transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

This is the 6th time this year that emergency crews have had to rescue trapped drivers.