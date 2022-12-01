Prince Harry, Meghan share never-before-seen moments together in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off air by ABC News chiefs during affair scandal
“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air amid their bombshell affair scandal. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Monday during an internal call that the pair would not host their daily 1 p.m. show. Godwin told staffers on the call that the alleged affair had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.” She said, “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.” Godwin added that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
