Democratic Brooklyn City Councilman Ari Kagan is officially switching parties—announcing that as of Monday, he’s a Republican. “Every month I was asking myself, ‘Why am I still a Democrat?’” Kagan said in a press conference at City Hall, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s not about numbers or an election. It’s about sending a message.” Kagan – an immigrant from Belarus – cited rising crime statistics and progressive criminal justice reforms as the biggest reasons behind his decision, saying: “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up....

25 MINUTES AGO