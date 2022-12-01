Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
KRMG
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump's supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Disenchanted NYC Councilman Switches Parties, Turns to GOP
Democratic Brooklyn City Councilman Ari Kagan is officially switching parties—announcing that as of Monday, he’s a Republican. “Every month I was asking myself, ‘Why am I still a Democrat?’” Kagan said in a press conference at City Hall, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s not about numbers or an election. It’s about sending a message.” Kagan – an immigrant from Belarus – cited rising crime statistics and progressive criminal justice reforms as the biggest reasons behind his decision, saying: “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up....
