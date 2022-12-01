Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Obesity costs healthcare system billions: Survey reveals most obese states in US
November was National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity is costing the American health care system $173 billion each year. WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America. The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics...
Augusta Free Press
On the payroll: Where does Virginia rank among the best, worst states to find a job?
The unemployment rate in the United States is at 3.7 percent and many businesses are desperately looking to hire workers. If you’re looking for work, do you know which states have the best likelihood of your finding employment?. Personal finance website WalletHub released its report 2022’s Best & Worst...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Augusta Free Press
Anthem BCBS donates $125,000 to Virginia’s community colleges
The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education will use $125,000 donated by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to combat food and housing insecurity. The funds will also support additional basic needs for rural students, according to a press release. “It’s hard to concentrate on your studies when you’re having...
