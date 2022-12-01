Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
Nike Cuts Ties With Controversial Nets Guard Kyrie Irving
The company confirmed that the NBA star "is no longer a Nike athlete."
Four takeaways as Celtics defeat Raptors 116-110 using huge 3rd quarter
The Celtics looked lackluster starting from tipoff, but they relied on two of their leaders in Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart to change the game. It wasn’t a perfect effort, but the Celtics walked away with the 116-110 win over the Raptors on Monday in Toronto. It looked like...
Jake DeBrusk says Bruins will have extra motivation vs. Bruce Cassidy on Monday
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk admitted there will be a little extra motivation on Monday when former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brings his Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden. “For sure. That’s pretty obvious,” he said after Saturday’s win over the Colorado Avalanche. When the Bruins fired...
MassLive.com
Boston return gives Bruce Cassidy closure, but he’d love to face Bruins in finals
BOSTON — After his Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-3 shootout win, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said coaching against the Bruins at TD Garden gave him closure, Monday, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t love to do it again with higher stakes. “It’s over. I really enjoyed...
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart questionable for Sunday’s game at Nets
Marcus Smart could miss a game as he’s questionable on the injury report ahead of the Celtics’ game against Nets on Sunday. Smart was listed with a left hip contusion; Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari continue to be out because of long-term knee injuries. Smart sat two...
Nets give Blake Griffin surprising video tribute as Celtics forward returns to Brooklyn
Blake Griffin didn’t always have great things to say about the Nets in the wake of his brief stay in Brooklyn over the past 1.5 seasons. Still, that didn’t stop the Nets franchise from giving the former All-Star a video tribute during a first quarter timeout of the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on Sunday night in Griffin’s first appearance at the Barclays Center.
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Trade upgrades for bench, will Rob Williams start, Danilo Gallinari’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Do you remember the Brady Bunch episodes where they went to Hawaii and Bobby found a “taboo”statue that brought bad luck on whoever came into possession of it?
Bruce Cassidy wins in his return to Boston, Bruins home streak snapped at 14
BOSTON — The first visiting coach to beat the Bruins at TD Garden this year was the last home coach to get a loss. Former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and beat the team that fired him this offseason, 4-3 in a shootout, Monday at TD Garden, after the Bruins erased a 3-0 deficit in regulation.
Celtics vs. Raptors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are looking to put together a new win streak on their long six-game road trip. Boston beat Brooklyn on Sunday as the C’s bring in a league-best 19-5 record into their game against the Raptors. It’s the first time the Celtics and Raptors meet up in the regular season, though the C’s did lose both preseason games against Toronto. The Raptors come into the game with a 12-11 record, though they’ve lost two of their last three games.
Bruins honor Bruce Cassidy with a tribute video in return with Vegas
BOSTON — When the video started on the TD Garden video board, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy seemed unsure of what to do. Standing behind the Vegas Golden Knights bench, he glanced up, then down at the paper in his hands. Finally, he looked up and watched the tribute...
MassLive.com
Chaim Bloom details Red Sox offseason plan, which includes adding 7+ players
SAN DIEGO — Chaim Bloom doesn’t usually get into specifics when it comes to how he plans to build the Red Sox’ roster. But as the annual Winter Meetings got underway in San Diego on Monday, he laid out some specifics. Answering a question about the club’s...
Red Sox insist they’re still engaged with Xander Bogaerts as Winter Meetings begin
SAN DIEGO -- Despite the recent pessimism about the chance of a reunion between the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts, the team is still insistent upon a couple of things. One, to hear chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tell it, Bogaerts remains the club’s top priority. And even though Bogaerts is flirting with other teams, the Red Sox remain engaged with him.
Red Sox have been in touch with Aaron Judge but not among most serious suitors
SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox have touched base with virtually every top free agent on this year’s market and Aaron Judge is no different. Boston has been in contact with Judge’s camp but is not one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in the reigning American League MVP, a source said Monday. The Yankees and Giants are known to be the two teams most heavily involved with Judge to this point though the Dodgers could make a run as well. The Red Sox seem to be doing their due diligence by staying in touch with the top free agent on the market.
Bruce Cassidy returns to face Bruins with good memories and a good team
Bruce Cassidy will be on the other bench Monday night at TD Garden. But for old times’ sake, the former Bruins now Vegas coach stepped behind the home bench at his team’s optional practice on Sunday. “Good memories,” he said. “Just to see what it was like. I’ve...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston makes Bobby Dalbec available, Rays interested
Bobby Dalbec is coming off of a difficult 2022 season and the Red Sox have at least two first basemen ahead of him in the pecking order. So it makes sense that Boston has made him available via trade to a team willing to give him a fresh start. Enter...
MLB draft lottery is Tuesday; Red Sox have 0.8% chance of landing No. 1 pick
The first-ever MLB draft lottery will be held Tuesday and the Red Sox — as a result of their poor play in 2022 — actually have a slight chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. To combat tanking, MLB’s latest collective bargaining...
NFL to move Patriots-Raiders game out of Sunday night slot
The Patriots matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders has lost some national appeal. On Monday, the NFL announced that the Patriots and Raiders matchup on Dec. 18 will be moved out of the night-game slot. Instead of the original start time of 8:20 p.m., this game will now start at 4:05 p.m. The NFL moved the Washington Commanders-New York Giants matchup into the primetime slot in Week 15.
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Week 13 games impacted AFC postseason scenario
The Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Patriots last week, and old friend Josh McDaniels each helped keep the Patriots in striking distance of the AFC Playoff Picture. After losing to Buffalo and falling to 6-6, the Patriots were in danger of falling two games out of the final playoff spot with five games remaining, if results had gone the wrong way.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0