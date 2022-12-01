ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
Bruce Cassidy wins in his return to Boston, Bruins home streak snapped at 14

BOSTON — The first visiting coach to beat the Bruins at TD Garden this year was the last home coach to get a loss. Former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and beat the team that fired him this offseason, 4-3 in a shootout, Monday at TD Garden, after the Bruins erased a 3-0 deficit in regulation.
Celtics vs. Raptors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics are looking to put together a new win streak on their long six-game road trip. Boston beat Brooklyn on Sunday as the C’s bring in a league-best 19-5 record into their game against the Raptors. It’s the first time the Celtics and Raptors meet up in the regular season, though the C’s did lose both preseason games against Toronto. The Raptors come into the game with a 12-11 record, though they’ve lost two of their last three games.
Chaim Bloom details Red Sox offseason plan, which includes adding 7+ players

SAN DIEGO — Chaim Bloom doesn’t usually get into specifics when it comes to how he plans to build the Red Sox’ roster. But as the annual Winter Meetings got underway in San Diego on Monday, he laid out some specifics. Answering a question about the club’s...
Red Sox insist they’re still engaged with Xander Bogaerts as Winter Meetings begin

SAN DIEGO -- Despite the recent pessimism about the chance of a reunion between the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts, the team is still insistent upon a couple of things. One, to hear chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tell it, Bogaerts remains the club’s top priority. And even though Bogaerts is flirting with other teams, the Red Sox remain engaged with him.
Red Sox have been in touch with Aaron Judge but not among most serious suitors

SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox have touched base with virtually every top free agent on this year’s market and Aaron Judge is no different. Boston has been in contact with Judge’s camp but is not one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in the reigning American League MVP, a source said Monday. The Yankees and Giants are known to be the two teams most heavily involved with Judge to this point though the Dodgers could make a run as well. The Red Sox seem to be doing their due diligence by staying in touch with the top free agent on the market.
NFL to move Patriots-Raiders game out of Sunday night slot

The Patriots matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders has lost some national appeal. On Monday, the NFL announced that the Patriots and Raiders matchup on Dec. 18 will be moved out of the night-game slot. Instead of the original start time of 8:20 p.m., this game will now start at 4:05 p.m. The NFL moved the Washington Commanders-New York Giants matchup into the primetime slot in Week 15.
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Week 13 games impacted AFC postseason scenario

The Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Patriots last week, and old friend Josh McDaniels each helped keep the Patriots in striking distance of the AFC Playoff Picture. After losing to Buffalo and falling to 6-6, the Patriots were in danger of falling two games out of the final playoff spot with five games remaining, if results had gone the wrong way.
