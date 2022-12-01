Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday. The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington. More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion could see 10 more shows per year pending Wilmington City Council vote
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of Wilmington City Council are set to discuss an amendment to the contract the city has with Live Nation regarding Live Oak Bank Pavilion. In November of 2017, the city signed an agreement with Live Nation — allowing them to operate, manage, and maintain Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water. Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant. The nonprofit plans to use...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WECT
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Applications open for energy cost assistance, New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County residents can apply for heating cost assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. The program provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months. To be considered for the program, you must have a...
WRAL
Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County
Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
