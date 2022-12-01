Read full article on original website
wolf hybrid
4d ago
AZ Family, shame on you. This story deserves more attention than what you gave it.
8
T. Bone........
4d ago
I Documented a recent settlement found in Tempe and yhry buried it with dirt,......I was there, Sadly thos is not an Isolated Incident and it does need attention and respect,...!
2
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
“Half-pint” judges chosen for upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This year’s “half-pint” judges have been chosen for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade in downtown Phoenix!. A handful of very special kids have been chosen as this year’s “Arizona Milk Producers of Half-Pint” judges. They’ll be judging floats during the parade alongside other judges. Gibby Parra went out to the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale to talk about this annual tradition.
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Varsity Zone - Friday, Nov. 2, 2022 - Part 1
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school.
santansun.com
Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project
The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
azbex.com
7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters
Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
