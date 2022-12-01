ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Cheers Courtside for Celtics Basketball Game in Tweed Blazer & Pumps With Prince William

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, brought her signature sharp personal style to the realm of sports while in Boston for the Celtics vs. Miami Heat basketball game on Wednesday night.

While seated courtside at TD Gardens with Prince William, the princess wore a blue double-breasted vintage Chanel blazer. The classic wool bouclé piece featured rounded black buttons and pointed lapels with black trim, paired with slim-fitting black trousers. Her ensemble was complete with a gold chain necklace.

Prince William was also sharply outfitted for the occasion in a navy suit, denim shirt and brown suede chukka boots.

When it came to shoes, Middleton opted for her go-to silhouette for public appearances: a set of pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi . This style included triangular toes with closed counters, cast in smooth black suede. Completing the set were thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height for a classically chic finish.

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

PHOTOS : See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020 .

