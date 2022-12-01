Indiana’s attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it’s to ‘intimidate’ providers

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
New Mexico voted a child care guarantee into its constitution. For one mom, it means her 8-year-old doesn’t worry about money anymore
A mom of three, Alicia Fout was going to college and working 30 hours a week but still often struggled to cover the cost of child care. The high price tag forced her to prioritize which monthly bills to pay, which meant frequent utility shut-off notices — and some extremely difficult decisions.
KTVZ
As the University of Idaho homicide investigation enters a critical stage, police must protect information ‘at all costs,’ experts say
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students is entering a critical stage in its third week, as police are starting to receive forensic testing results from the crime scene, law enforcement experts tell CNN. Dozens of local, state and federal investigators have yet to identify a...
KTVZ
Idaho authorities continue to investigate whether one of the slain university students had a stalker, police say
Three weeks after four Idaho college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house, Moscow police said they are still looking into the possibility that one of the victims had a stalker. Police outlined a situation in October when a man appeared to be following Kaylee Goncalves, one...
KTVZ
Supreme Court conservatives seem to side with website designer who doesn’t want to work with same-sex couples
Several conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed sympathetic Monday to arguments from a graphic designer who seeks to start a website business to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples. The conservative justices viewed the case through the lens of free speech and suggested that...
