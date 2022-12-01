Read full article on original website
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
After losing, 76ers star James Harden sees ‘bright future’ for Rockets
After being outdueled by young Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green in Philadelphia’s loss at Toyota Center on Monday night, there was no bitterness from veteran 76ers star James Harden. Harden, who played eight-plus seasons in Houston as a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, gave credit to the Rockets —...
