Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team’s grip on first place in the weak NFC South. “We’ve had a lot of games come down to the end,” Brady said. “Some we’ve won, some we’ve lost, which is why we’re 6-6. It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll keep fighting.”
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
After losing, 76ers star James Harden sees ‘bright future’ for Rockets
After being outdueled by young Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green in Philadelphia’s loss at Toyota Center on Monday night, there was no bitterness from veteran 76ers star James Harden. Harden, who played eight-plus seasons in Houston as a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, gave credit to the Rockets —...
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies take down Heat
Tyus Jones scored 28 points and dished 10 assists in a win for the Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Related stories: Ja Morant nears next step in signature shoe deal with Nike Grizzlies Insider: December is window of opportunity for Memphis Box score: Grizzlies 101, Heat 93
