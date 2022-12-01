Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
CBS 58
Flu shots decline as hospitalizations and office visits for respiratory viruses increase
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Dec. 2, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, along with the Medical College of Wisconsin, held a joint informational session about the lack of people in Wisconsin getting the flu shot. This comes amid the growing numbers of hospitalizations and office visits for respiratory viruses seen throughout...
CBS 58
Special election to fill the seat of retiring State Sen. taking place on April 4
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- To fill the seat set to be vacated by retiring State Sen. Alberta Darling (R. - River Hills), Gov. Tony Evers has announced a special election that will be taking place on April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election that also features the election of a state Supreme Court Justice.
