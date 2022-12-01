Read full article on original website
YHS student leaders out for blood
Yukon High School student leaders need at least 200 giving, caring people to sign up for their second of three blood drives this school year. Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) personnel will collect from Yukon school patrons and students during the YHS Student Council blood drive set 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 inside the YHS Auxiliary Gym, 1777 S Yukon Parkway.
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Canadian County Court Clerk’s staff spreads holiday cheer
EL RENO – A fun, friendly decorating contest at one office inside the Canadian County Courthouse will make Christmas brighter for families with children. Canadian County Court Clerk personnel have decorated their desk stations in themes of popular Christmas songs like “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”, “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” and “Blue Christmas,” among other yuletide musical favorites.
Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport
Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
YPD offers tips to avoid porch piracy
As online holiday shopping begins, the Yukon Police Department is sharing eight ways that Yukon residents can help prevent porch pirates from stealing their packages. Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them. Use the “ship to store” option,...
