natickreport.com
Natick to hold Pearl Harbor Day observance at library
Michael Fabbri, from the Veterans Treatment Court of Middlesex County, will be the guest speaker at a Pearl Harbor Day observance on Dec. 7 from 6-7:30pm at Morse Institute Library. The event is sponsored by the Natick Veterans Services Office, the Morse Institute Library. and the Natick Veterans Oral History...
Natick’s new(ish) fire station finally has its day
Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke and his team proudly showed off Fire Station #4 in West Natick on Saturday morning at a long overdue open house & dedication ceremony. We were lucky enough to get a tour of West Natick Fire Station #4 at 268 Speen St. when it was completed in July 2021. Michael Lentini, the chief at the time, walked us through the 17,000 square-foot station, showing off the brand-new ADA-compliant building and all its bells and whistles including the five double-deep apparatus bays; training areas; enhanced safety measures; and more.
