Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke and his team proudly showed off Fire Station #4 in West Natick on Saturday morning at a long overdue open house & dedication ceremony. We were lucky enough to get a tour of West Natick Fire Station #4 at 268 Speen St. when it was completed in July 2021. Michael Lentini, the chief at the time, walked us through the 17,000 square-foot station, showing off the brand-new ADA-compliant building and all its bells and whistles including the five double-deep apparatus bays; training areas; enhanced safety measures; and more.

2 DAYS AGO