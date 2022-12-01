When the Ford Expedition launched for the 1997 model year, it was immediately praised as a suitable alternative to GM’s existing full-size SUVs of that era. Years later, in 2017, the Expedition was also lauded as one of the most reliable vehicles on the road, an attribute that still holds true today, as Ford’s big SUV was named one of the longest-lasting models expected to exceed 200k miles back in March. Now, iSeeCars has also recognized the Ford Expedition as one of the most likely models to enjoy the longest lifespan, too.

10 HOURS AGO