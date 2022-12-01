Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Argentina vs Australia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, team news
For the first time in 16 years, Australia have qualified for the World Cup knockouts, and they've been rewarded with a tie against pre-tournament favorites Argentina. The two-time world champions started in dreadful fashion but have improved markedly, though the Socceroos are a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Bangladesh kingpin Shakib once again proves he's the man for big moments
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the hero of the chase, but it was Shakib Al Hasan who set up Bangladesh's win with an outstanding spell
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online, A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort
This season has seen the Rickest Rick really mellow: being prepared to sacrifice himself for cosmic dinosaurs and saving Jerry from a fortune cookie-shaped fate worse than death. Now the more ‘evolved’ Rick is trying to prevent Morty from enlisting with a group of Arthurian knights. We explain below how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online now and from anywhere.
The Okura Resort Muscat to Open in 2027
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 4, 2022-- Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort Muscat will open in 2027 in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, located at the southeastern tip of the Arabian peninsula. This will the first Okura-branded property and the first Japanese-branded hotel in Oman. The company has contracted with Saud Bahwan Group to manage the new property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005050/en/ Rendition of The Okura Resort Muscat (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chinese cities relax testing rules as zero-Covid policy eases
Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests. In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.
TechRadar
ExpressVPN Aircove review
Aircove is an appealing VPN router, especially if your connected home is stuffed with smart devices which need ExpressVPN's top-rated protection. Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too. Aircove is a powerful Wi-Fi router which comes with ExpressVPN built in...
