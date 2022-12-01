Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports 295 new COVID-19 cases during previous week
The Florida Department of Health has released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 25 through Thursday, December 1, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have increased for the third consecutive report. A total of 295 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Marion County...
fox35orlando.com
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
ocala-news.com
Marion County issues precautionary boil water notice for Hunters Trace, Pine Ridge Estates communities
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for commercial and residential customers within the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities due to a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers within these communities are advised to boil water intended for consumption for at least one minute until...
ocala-news.com
Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala
A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
ocala-news.com
MCSO identifies Dunnellon homicide victim, person of interest sought for questioning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the male victim who was killed in Dunnellon on Monday, November 28. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of November 28, MCSO detectives responded to the scene of a homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department. Upon arrival, the detectives located the body of a deceased male who has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Daugherty.
Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala teenager asks for climate action
As a teenager in Ocala, I’m shocked that we’re now able to see the direct effects of our carelessness in real time. Natural disasters are hitting us one after another. Our temperatures are hitting record highs and record lows. According to research, almost half of our planet’s vital...
WCJB
Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road. The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
WCJB
Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225. He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by...
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
wuft.org
Police: Gainesville woman set girlfriend’s dog on fire out of spite
A Gainesville woman remains jailed Monday over allegations she doused gasoline on her girlfriend’s dog tied to a tree and set it on fire after they argued, court records showed. She sent a video of the dog burning out of spite to her girlfriend, police said. Tequila Quashea Atkins,...
ocala-news.com
Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
ocala-news.com
Traffic stop leads to Ocala man’s arrest after deputy finds drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ocala man after methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside his pickup truck during a traffic stop. On Friday, December 2, an MCSO deputy observed a Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection of SW 84th Street and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
