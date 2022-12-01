ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video recorded on victim's phone before his murder in Montco leads to arrest in Bucks Co.: Officials

 4 days ago
A cellphone recording of a confrontation found on a murder victim's iPhone in Montgomery County led to an arrest in Bucks County, officials announced Wednesday.

The Central Bucks Special Response took 41-year-old Eugene Ware of Philadelphia into custody in Sellersville Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NIue_0jTqyFqE00

Eugene Ware, 41, of Philadelphia

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Ware is accused of killing Tyrone Guy at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 on the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown.

Police responded to the sound of shots fired and found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

At the scene, detectives found three cellphones. One of the phones was a black iPhone, later determined to belong to the victim.

According to police, the iPhone was recording video when detectives found it.

They stopped the recording and took the phone in as evidence.

As part of their investigation, detectives reviewed the video on Guy's cellphone.

Police say the video showed a confrontation between the victim and another male, later identified as Ware.

Investigators say Ware appeared to be concealing something behind his back.

They say Ware exchanges words with the victim then swings at the iPhone, knocking it to the ground.

Police say gunshots can be heard on the video.

Investigators also discovered the jacket Ware was wearing in the video is part of a brand of clothing modeled and sold by him on social media.

Ware was taken into custody after a brief standoff at a home in Sellersville, authorities say.

Ware has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and other offenses.

Comments / 27

Roger Montana
4d ago

Poor guy,I hope he finds a good man in jail, to make him happy, for the next 50 years.

Reply(3)
5
skinaglia9
3d ago

Happy every holiday for the rest of your life Darryl! First degree murder...automatic life sentence in Pennsylvania. Goodbye.

Reply
2
Valynn
3d ago

To end someone’s life 🤦🏾‍♀️ now you have so many charges you may have your life but your life changes forever 🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply
2
