WSLS
One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County. Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the 202 mile marker. The crash closed both southbound lanes but...
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
WSLS
29-year-old man dead after Rockbridge County crash on Route 631
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Saturday (Dec. 3), according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said it happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, not far from Route 733. State Police told 10 News that a Ford Explorer was...
WSET
34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after Campbell Co. crash along Rt. 501
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found that the driver of a 2018 International tractor-trailer was going south when they crested a hill and were unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
WSLS
WATCH: The Morning Sprint December 5, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
WSLS
VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT. Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will happen...
WSET
22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
