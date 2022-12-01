Read full article on original website
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
