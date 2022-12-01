Read full article on original website
TechRadar
WavePad audio editor review
WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
TechRadar
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
TechRadar
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 series might not get the design change we were hoping for
Recently we heard about some exciting design changes that might be coming to the iPhone 15 line, chief among these being curved edges; but now it sounds like that change is far from set in stone. That’s not to say the previous leak was wrong, but according to LeaksApplePro –...
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
TechRadar
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
TechRadar
Snapchat's new AR plans include revolutionizing shopping, one outfit at a time
“How do we support friendships?” asks Kathryn Carter, APAC General Manager for Snap Inc – the company behind social media app Snapchat – at a recent Summer Showcase for the platform held in Sydney. It’s the question that’s driving Snap’s mission as a company in the coming...
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
Building the modern web with headless CMS
Websites have come a long way since the first page (opens in new tab) was created in 1989 at CERN by Tim Berners-Lee. Rather than simple information and links to other pages, today’s websites can deliver rich content experiences to users that are the equivalent of native applications. Of course, building and running those pages has become more complex.
TechRadar
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
TechRadar
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
TechRadar
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
TechRadar
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
TechRadar
Passwords got you in a spin? Organize your security with Keeper password manager which is 50% off
Passwords can be a real head-scratcher. You might dread it every time you start up a new online account, just because you’ve got to think up a new password – and that’s not a particularly pleasant task. Striking the right balance between a password which isn’t easy...
TechRadar
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might start telling on you to your parents
The days of bringing home a note from your teacher to your parents (or vice versa) will soon be at an end thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a new feature that will make parent-teacher communication much more tech-savvy, allowing messages to be sent either by email or SMS to set up a Microsoft Teams call.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could arrive soon – but Team Green needs a Christmas miracle
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been listed by an Italian retailer with a release date of January 5. If true, this means that the third Lovelace graphics card is only a month away from hitting the shelves – but naturally, we should take any such leak with a great deal of skepticism.
TechRadar
The PS5 controller adds an extra layer to The Callisto Protocol's brutal violence
The Callisto Protocol is an absolutely vicious and unforgiving game at the best of times, with its emphasis on up close and personal violence as perhaps its strongest feature. It's made all the more intense by clever implementation of the PS5 controller's various features, too. We absolutely love the DualSense...
TechRadar
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
TechRadar
Nvidia may be mulling an RTX 4080 price cut, but not because of AMD, it swears
The next-gen graphics card fight between Nvidia and AMD looks to be heating up ahead of the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX in a week's time as Nvidia is reportedly set to cut the price of its RTX 4080 in mid-December to compete with Team Red's latest flagship.
