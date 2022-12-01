Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Michelin adds 18 new stars to its California guide, including eight restaurants in L.A.
Here are this year's new Michelin star awardees in Los Angeles and greater California.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
BTS-Backer Hybe Launches Webtoon ‘Dark Moon: The Grey City’ With Boy Band &Team
Hybe Corp., the Korean firm behind BTS, is launching an original cartoon series “Dark Moon: The Grey City.” It tells the story of nine werewolves who join forces to protect one another against a hostile world. The concept was created in collaboration with Hybe’s Japanese boy band &Team and will launch as a webtoon (a comic story optimized for mobile access) and a web novel on Wednesday. Distribution is in conjunction with Naver’s Webtoon and Wattpad, the online story company that Naver acquired in May 2021. The story will be available in ten languages and will be updated with new episodes on...
Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy Baked Pasta Dish for Their Holiday Buffets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites. On Dec 3, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her page @thegiadzy, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly,...
architecturaldigest.com
A Chic Holiday Season, Curated by AD Editors
The holiday season is upon us, so it’s time to fill your home with festive, elegant decor, whether you’re hosting a holiday fête for friends and family or simply looking for a bit of holiday flair. Architectural Digest Market Director Madeline O'Malley and Senior Design Editor Hannah...
5 Wines Sommelier Rick Arline Is Drinking at Home
Rick Arline became a sommelier through osmosis more than anything else. Working as a bartender for a number of years, he began to pick up notes about wine on the job and soon found himself fascinated by the world of grapes, vines and bottles. Though his interest was initially piqued while slinging drinks at a now-defunct Miami spot called The Forge, Arline spent the bulk of his time working as a sommelier in Los Angeles at places like Hotel Bel-Air, Auburn and Fellow Traveler, and did a stint as the beverage director at Chicago hotspot Girl & the Goat before returning to the West Coast.
The "dinner date" is dead to many singles
Dinner datePhoto byPhoto by Katerina Holmes | Pexels. Tinder, with close to 11 million subscribers, is undoubtedly one of the largest dating apps in the world. This platform is leading the way for online dating and the future of dating, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples now meet online, according to Stanford News.
winemag.com
The Enthusiast 100: The Best Wines of 2022
Our reviewers went on a hunt for discoveries this year and were not disappointed. Out of 21,000 blind-tasted wines reviewed and scored, thousands of bottles were outside the mainstream of wine retail offerings—and a good portion of those received high scores. The Enthusiast 100 puts the best of those...
therecipecritic.com
Potsticker Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Potsticker sauce is easy to make at home and is the perfect dipping sauce for potstickers or any Asian appetizer! This delicious sauce is salty, and tangy, and has a touch of sweetness to balance out the flavors.
EatThis
New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0