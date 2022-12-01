Read full article on original website
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
Is your business ready to breakthrough?
The ways in which a business creates and maintains its culture are changing. Previously, a business’s culture may have centered around its office (opens in new tab), but in today’s do-anything, from-anywhere economy, this approach is no longer fit for purpose. Today, a culture is less about location, rather it is a refocus on a set of shared values and standards that put people and performance front and center. Business success depends on it.
Intel’s efficiency core gamble could pay off – are cheaper, more powerful Raptor Lake PCs the future?
Intel’s Core i5-13500 processor is going to be quite the performer if freshly-leaked benchmarks prove to be on the money. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) picked up, this comes from Chinese video sharing website Bilibili (opens in new tab) where an engineering sample of the mid-range Raptor Lake CPU was put through its paces in Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z.
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
The iPhone 15 series might not get the design change we were hoping for
Recently we heard about some exciting design changes that might be coming to the iPhone 15 line, chief among these being curved edges; but now it sounds like that change is far from set in stone. That’s not to say the previous leak was wrong, but according to LeaksApplePro –...
Unlimited vs metered vs unmetered bandwidth hosting
Whether you’re searching for a solid web hosting (opens in new tab) provider to start a website or looking to switch your current web hosting solution for a superior one, you’ll have to consider a couple of things. For starters, you’ll want to choose a superb web hosting...
