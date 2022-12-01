Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
WLKY.com
Bullitt East football beats Male to win its first state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Bullitt East High School football team won the program's first-ever state championship on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Chargers (14-1) beat the Male Bulldogs (10-5) by the final of 28-27 in a KHSAA 6A State Championship Game thriller. The game-winning score came with under a...
WLKY.com
Lamar Jackson suffers knee injury in game against Broncos
Former Louisville star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hurt over the weekend. He left during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and never returned. He left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. Baltimore Coach John...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
Comments / 0