Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said there were 33 students on the bus from...
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
live5news.com
Man charged in Williamsburg County officer-involved shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division says a Lake City man is facing nine charges in connection with a Nov. 17 standoff. Darrell Lee Williams, 37, is charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to a stabbing. Roosevelt Poarch was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday...
abcnews4.com
House in Smoaks explodes with person inside, says Colleton County Sheriff's Office
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are responding to a home in Smoaks following an explosion Monday evening, an official with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office tells ABC News 4. Someone was inside the home at the time of the explosion, the official says. There's no word yet on...
live5news.com
Family of missing Orangeburg child to plead for her safe return
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a missing girl from Orangeburg will hold a news conference Monday morning as the search for the child is continuing. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.
abcnews4.com
Two Berkeley residents arrested and charged after narcotics found during traffic stop
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Berkeley County residents Preston Long and Courtney Honeycutt in connection with a traffic stop which occurred on November 28. During the traffic stop a large amount of narcotics were found, according to authorities.
counton2.com
SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting
One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
Infant severely burned, father hurt after Colleton County fire destroys mobile home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hurt and a mobile home was destroyed after a blaze Thursday night in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said the call came in just before 11 p.m. about a single-wide mobile home in the 8900 block of Lodge Highway fully involved. “A father was awakened to smoke […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
1 arrested in connection to deadly September shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced an arrest after a September shooting killed one person. SPD arrested Steven Earl Johnson Jr. (23) on October 7, charging him with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On September 24, police responded to the shooting at Creative Cuttin’ Styles […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
live5news.com
Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m. Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. Witnesses say the crash shut...
Comments / 0