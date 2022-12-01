ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a missing girl from Orangeburg will hold a news conference Monday morning as the search for the child is continuing. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.

